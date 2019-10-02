Who knew flu season could get so competitive?

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Flu season is starting to look a lot like college football season in Florida.

UCF not only believes it has the best football team in the state, it seems it's also competing with other universities to have the healthiest students. There's nothing like a little healthy competition, right? LOL, get it?

💉 Flu season or college football season?

Florida schools seem to be looking for reasons to get competitive, and the flu shot is their latest. UCF competed against other public universities in Florida to see which school could administer the most flu shots in a single event. Which school will take the title? Find out why UCF is participating in the vaccine competition and when the winning school will be announced.

👩‍⚕️ Get your free flu shot

News 6 partners with Centra Care to host free flu shot events.

Speaking of flu shots, the competition just happened to land on the same day News 6 is holding a flu season phone bank so viewers can get all the information they need to stay healthy this year. Wednesday's phone bank will be followed by a series of events Central Floridians can attend to get their free flu shot. Get the number to call in and talk to an expert about the flu and see when and where you can get a free vaccine.

🔸 Universal actor fired over hand gesture

If your kids have ever watched "Despicable Me," you're probably familiar with Gru, a character in the popular children's movie. Well, an actor who played that character at Universal Orlando is without a job now after company officials said he made a hand gesture that has been deemed a hate symbol while posing in a photo with a biracial girl. Find out what symbol was used and what company officials said about the alleged actions of the actor.

🐊 Headless gator found in Florida

Associated Press (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

I'm going to be honest. The only thing I'd find scarier than stumbling upon an alligator would be stumbling upon a headless alligator, and one woman did. Now investigators want to know what happened to the giant reptile. See how the woman described the scary sight and what wildlife officials think could have happened.

🎤 Got friends in low places?

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Garth Brooks performs onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 14, 2018, in Nashville, Tennessee.

If you do, grab them and ask them to help you win a set of tickets to Garth Brooks' show in Sanford. Find out when and where it will be, and the only way you can get your hands on tickets.

🌀 Check on the tropics

I know, we do it every day. And that's because we still have to. It's hurricane season, duh! There hasn't been too much change since Tuesday when it comes to the status of the tropics, but since the weekend is inching closer, I'll bet you're curious about what this weekend's weather will look like. Get the full forecast to see what's in store.

Anyone else's grass looking a bit on the crunchy side? Mine's certainly seen better days. Do a little rain dance if yours could use a sprinkle or two, too. 💃

