You look like you could use some good news

Hurricanes like Dorian bring a lot of devastation and hardships for the people and places in their path.

Fortunately, if you look hard enough, you'll see that they also bring out the good in many people.

Let's focus on that today, shall we? ❤️

🔋 Florida man's kindness

Generators are expensive and around the time of a storm, you may have to spend hours in line if you're looking to buy one. That didn't matter to this Florida man, who bought more than 100 to send to the people of the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian. See his remarkable act of kindness that's gone viral.

🚢 Cruise line's gesture

The kindness doesn't stop there. Royal Caribbean is among the big-name companies using their resources to help storm victims, along with Disney, Publix and others. Find out how they plan to get resources to the islands.

🍽️ Food for good

4 Rivers Smokehouse is also doing its part, even breaking the company's tradition of being closed on Sundays to open its doors to customers in hopes of helping out with relief efforts. Get the details on the event and how you can take part in it.

🌇 Picture-perfect skies

Sunset over of Fire House 72 in the Conway area in Orange County following Hurricane Dorian on Sept. 4, 2019. (Image: Orange County Fire Rescue)

While a storm's passing can bring out the best in people, Dorian proved it can also bring out the best in Central Florida's skies -- or at least these photos from after Dorian did. It's crazy to think the same thing that does so much harm can also leave behind the recipe for something beautiful, isn't it? See the stunning sunrise and sunset photos from News 6 viewers and learn the science behind why skies are so beautiful after a storm.

🌡️ Post-Dorian heat

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

As Dorian moved away, the heat Central Floridians know all too well returned, with temperatures feeling like 105 degrees Thursday. Get a look at the full forecast to see what lies ahead for the weekend.

🌀 Tropics are popping

New potential tropical development in the Atlantic Ocean.

I just gave you so much good news, so please don't hate me for this: The National Hurricane Center is now watching six systems in the tropics. It's hurricane season, folks, so hold on to those supplies. Find out what forecasters are saying about the systems and how soon we'll reach the peak of hurricane season.

Do you have any good news you've been excited to share with someone? I want to hear it. I'm looking for anything to help keep me going the rest of the week (It's almost Friday, yay!). Send your good news my way at BVolz@wkmg.com.

