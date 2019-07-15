📦Your Prime Day questions, answered

CNN Video

It's me, trendy newsletter author Brianna Volz, aka the Amazon queen herself, here to answer all your questions about Prime Day.

While we're at it, I suppose I can share the rest of today's headlines with you. That is my job, after all.

Here's what's trending on ClickOrlando.com:

💳 Prime Day questions

Amazon

If you've already done your Amazon Prime Day shopping for day one of the two-day summer sales holiday, go you! But how well did you do it? If you haven't done it, is it because you're not sure what it even is, or how to take advantage of the deals? Do you even know what the deals are? Those probably aren't your only questions, and that's fine -- 'cause we've got answers. Find them in this list of questions you've probably been too embarrassed to ask.

👛 Competitors' deals

KPHO, KTVK, CNN

If you were other retailers, wouldn't you be a little sick of Amazon getting all the business? Well, they must be, because plenty of competitors are offering deals of their own this week in an effort to win your business. See which other companies are offering big savings.

🙅 Amazon workers on strike?

Rick T. Wilking/Getty Images An employee at an Amazon Fulfillment Center.

While some employees of the online shopping giant are celebrating the company's biggest event of the year, some workers are using Prime Day to protest their pay, working conditions and a range of other issues. Find out why some activists are spending the day on strike.

🌀 Barry aftermath

Copyright 2019 CNN Heavy rain and flooding are still a threat as Barry weakens.

It seems like we were just talking about Louisiana bracing for Tropical Storm Barry, which did reach hurricane strength by the time the storm made landfall. Now, the storm has come and gone, and despite a whole lot of rain and flooding, some are calling the Gulf Coast "lucky." Get the latest on the system and find out why experts say it could've been worse.

🚨 Watch your speed

Troopers in the Southeast are cracking down on speeding drivers this summer in a speed enforcement campaign they're calling Operation Southern Shield 2019. Find out which states are partnering up on their efforts and what led to the crackdown.

🚡 Disney Skyliner

Disney Skyliner will begin carrying guests high above Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Sept. 29, 2019. (Disney)

We've been getting updates on the highly anticipated Skyliner transportation system coming to Walt Disney World for what seems like forever now -- I know it hasn't even been a year, but you know I'm dramatic -- and Disney has finally announced the gondola system's debut date. See when they're set to open and get a sneak peek at what guests can expect.

🌡️ Holy heat index

Rick Shine/CNN

Thank goodness the gondolas aren't opening today, because it is hot. Like, heat-index-at-105 hot. On top of that, storms are returning to the forecast this week. Get the full forecast to plan your week.

🚀 Relive Apollo 11

NASA The American flag heralded the launch of Apollo 11, the first Lunar landing mission, on July 16, 1969. The massive Saturn V rocket lifted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center with astronauts Neil A. Armstrong, Michael Collins, and Edwin…

If you've been on ClickOrlando.com at all this week -- or month, really -- you've probably noticed a lot of space content. It's all leading up to the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch, which is going to be celebrated Tuesday at Kennedy Space Center with a play-by-play flashback event. This is pretty cool, because if you're too young to have witnessed this piece of American space history the first time around, now's your chance to see it. Find out when and how you can watch it live.

Before we go, there are two things I want to mention: If you have any Amazon Prime Day questions, feel free to reach out. You know where I live -- basically: BVolz@wkmg.com. Feel free to also send your shopping list so I can get some ideas.

Also, my co-worker Emilee Speck, who usually fills in and emails you your afternoon headlines when I'm out of the office, has done a spectacular job on all of the digital space content for our full day of space coverage Tuesday. If you haven't had a chance to check out the Moon Landing page she built, I highly recommend you do. It can only make you smarter before the big day tomorrow! 🌝

That's all for today. Catch ya tomorrow for a full day of space. 👋

