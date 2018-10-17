It's not just overdoses: How else do opiates affect the body?

By now, it's safe to say that you know: Opioids are addictive, dangerous and oftentimes, deadly. But what about all the other ways they can affect the human body?

We took a look at eight parts, or functions, of the body, including the heart, the respiratory system, the liver and the nervous system. For example, did you know that opioid abuse can inhibit immune responses, which increases a user's susceptibility to infections?

In this online feature, you can scroll over or tap the different body parts for a more in-depth look at how they're impacted.

We also examined the blood, brain and digestive system.

