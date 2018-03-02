'The Weekly' Newsletter: Rescued manatees and the latest stories

Did you miss your favorite newscast or did you read an important article on ClickOrlando.com?

Here are some recent stories that made headlines:

Three years later: 19 manatees rescued from canal

This week on "The Weekly", News 6 morning anchor Justin Warmoth looked back at the dramatic rescue of 19 manatees in 2015. Where are those manatees today? Click here.

Arming our teachers

Nearly every school district has held meetings this week to discuss security and weigh the risks and rewards of a potential plan to arm teachers. To see what teachers across the country are saying about the idea, click here.

Trial for Pulse gunman's widow begins

Jury selection began Thursday, March 1 in the trial for Noor Salman. She's accused of obstruction of justice and providing support to a terrorist organization. ClickOrlando.com is your home for the latest news coming out of Orlando's federal courthouse. ClickOrlando will also host roundtable discussions every day at 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Teacher arrested for sexual relations with student

Volusia County deputies say they arrested Stephanie Peterson after a 14-year-old student told his parents about the relationship. The victim also told authorities that Peterson told him he couldn't tell anyone about their relationship, and even bought him marijuana.

Daughter's ashes lost during Disney half-marathon

A Georgia mother is searching for a necklace containing her daughter's ashes after she says it fell off her neck before she ran the Disney Half-Marathon. You can watch her interview, here.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.