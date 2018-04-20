News 6 Getting Results: Crackdown on crosswalk violators; donations help local robotics team

News 6 is always working to get results in Central Florida.

Tennis icon Serena Williams made headlines off the court after the birth of her daughter, Alexis Olympia. Her near-death experience following an emergency C-section and a history of blood clots opened the eyes of many. Now a local women's health clinic is raising awareness about access to care for expectant mothers. Check out Kirstin O'Connor's story.

Midwife pushes for better access to care for expectant mothers

University of Central Florida police are ready to protect an estimated 10,000 people who are expected to attend the spring football game on Saturday. Police will be using small chemical sensors and cameras in and around the school's Spectrum Stadium. Erik von Ancken talked to UCF police Chief Richard Beary about the precautions. Read his story here:

UCF using chemical sensors, FBI to keep students safe at spring game

Every year, some of the best and brightest teachers are recognized for their service. Janet Bisogno, who teaches at Celebration High School, is the new Osceola County teacher of the year. Bridgett Ellison explains why her students affectionately call her "Dr. B." Read her story below.

Dr. B is the Osceola County teacher of the year

Kissimmee police officers went undercover on the streets in an effort to get drivers to stop for pedestrians. It's called Operation Best Foot Forward. Sachelle Saunders watched as drivers didn't follow the law. Watch her story here:

Osceola deputies crack down on crosswalk violators

Students from Jackson Heights Middle School won the right to represent Central Florida in the international "First Lego" competition. The engineering and design team will fly to California next month to compete against teams from around the globe. But to get them there, it took the community and the help of this week's Getting Results Award winners, ITI Engineering in Winter Springs. Watch Matt Austin's story on the team and the aerospace engineering company here:

Donations help Oviedo robotics team travel to international competition

