News 6 Getting Results: Primary care for homeless vets; dogs and their owners walk for a cause

Some students at Sanford Middle School are learning more about our government and the Constitution in an interactive and competitive way. The We The People team is ranked second in the state and is heading to Washington, D.C. this weekend to represent Florida in the national finals. Check out how the program gives the students great leadership experience in Bridgett Ellison's story below.

Sanford Middle School's We The People team heads to National Finals

Neighbors complaining about unusual traffic at two homes in their quiet community led to a bust, according to undercover detectives, who say the two houses were being used to traffic drugs. Read Erik von Ancken's full story here:

Detective's seize 'arsenal,' 5 pounds of pot, $46,000 from 2 Palm Coast homes

A team is working together to make sure homeless veterans get primary care and shelter. Homeless Patient Aligned Care Team helps more than 380 vets in the Orlando area. Kirstin O'Connor shares the group's story below.

Homeless veterans seek primary care, shelter

The 8th annual Paws for Peace Walk last Saturday raised more than $35,000. Both dogs and their humans walked in an effort to raise awareness about domestic violence and how pets can also be victims. Amanda Castro explains how the money will be used. Watch her story here:

Hundreds walk to raise awareness about domestic violence

This week's Getting Results Award winners are the volunteers with the Children's Hunger Project and the program's director, Keith Gee. The Children's Hunger Project in Brevard County offers weekend supplement to kids on school lunch programs. Matt Austin introduces the volunteers who help feed needy kids. Watch his story here:

Children's Hunger Project offers weekend supplement to kids on school lunch programs

