News 6 Getting Results: Takedown video of purse snatchers; grandma gifted Justin Timberlake tickets

A trio of purse snatchers, targeting unsuspecting tourists, have been caught; one was found hiding in a trash can. Erik von Ancken talked to Daytona Beach police who tracked down the trio and arrested them. Watch his story that includes video of the takedown below.

K-9 leads police to purse snatcher hiding in garbage can

Some teachers carry the torch of those who inspired them when they were students, including this year's Seminole County Public Schools teacher of the year. Instructional math coach Samantha Neff grew up in Seminole County and credits her ninth-grade algebra teacher with turning around her frustrations with math. Bridgett Ellison talks to Neff about how she's now helping students do the same.

Seminole County teacher of the year uses positivity, passion to share love of math

A local woman is paying it forward. Carissa Hickok has raised thousands of dollars for hospice nurses. The more than $2,000 in donations have helped provide travel kits for families who spend months in the hospital or hospice with family members. Kirstin O'Connor explains why Hickok started to pay it forward.

Woman raises thousands for hospice nurses

News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero is taking your driving questions on the road and you're riding shotgun. This week, Trooper Steve is telling you what to do if you witness a road rage driver. Watch his story below.

Ride Along with Trooper Steve: What to do if you witness a road rage driver

This weeks Getting Results Award winner is Tommie Studstill. Studstill is no stranger to News 6. He first appeared in a newscast in October 2016 when he was feeding and clothing the homeless in Brevard County after Hurricane Matthew. He traveled from camp to camp on his bicycle, carrying what he could in grocery bags. A News 6 viewer donated a van. While that van is no longer in service, Studstill is still going strong. Check out Matt Austin's story on Studstill below.

Man travels to Brevard homeless camps to feed the hungry

A grandma got an Easter basket surprise of a lifetime from her granddaughters. Bette Maloney was given tickets to see Justin Timberlake's "Man of the Woods" concert at the Amway Center in Orlando. Her reaction was recorded and posted online. Sachelle Saunders talks to the 88-year-old JT superfan. Watch her story here:

88-year-old Justin Timberlake fan surprised with tickets to Orlando concert

