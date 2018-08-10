News 6 Getting Results: A fitting tribute to a beloved school worker; wild mustangs rehabilitated

News 6 is always working to get results in Central Florida.

Ford Mustangs are now patrolling the streets of Flagler County. The hope is they'll help reduce the number of traffic deaths, especially in Palm Coast. Erik von Ancken spent some time in the back seat of one of the sports cars to find out if they're getting crime results.

Stealthy new Mustangs, deputies lowering fatal traffic crashes

A Central Florida couple says they canceled their service with CenturyLink, but new bills kept arriving in the mail. Toni Matis says she received three months worth of bills totaling hundreds of dollars. Mike DeForest got involved and helped resolve the problem. See how below.

Couple receives bills despite canceling TV, internet service

School is now coming to kids with chronic medical conditions. Thanks to money from the Children's Miracle Network, Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children now has a full-time teacher on staff. Julie Broughton introduces us to Eddie Nasello, who will be bringing the classroom to children's bedsides.

Teacher at Arnold Palmer helps chronically ill students stay on track

Children are being taken back in time thanks to a Brevard County dad. He's an archaeologist who created Archaeologists for Autism. It not only allows kids to dig up 8,000 year-old artifacts for free, but as Kirstin O'Connor found out, it's also uncovering a new way to reach children with autism.

Kids with autism explore prehistoric landscape alongside archaeologists

If you've ever blown a tire but didn't know how to change it, News 6 has you covered. Traffic safety expert Steve Montiero goes over the equipment you'll need to get the job done right in this week's ride-along.

Here's what drivers need to make sure they're never stranded with a flat tire

Do you have any traffic concerns? You can ride shotgun with Trooper Steve to find out what you should do in any and every kind of road situation by clicking here.

An Orange County school is getting results in honor of a teacher's aid. Maureen Hopper Sumlin died unexpectedly last week. She had been with Wolf Lake Elementary since it opened in 2006. See how people paid tribute to her memory by watching Clay LePard's story here:

Community remembers school worker after unexpected death

An annual back-to-school drive is helping A Gift For Teaching get results. Walt Disney World collected the classroom essentials and is now helping to organize the supplies. Mark Lehman went inside the first of three days of sorting.

A Gift For Teaching volunteers organize thousands of donated school supplies

Wild mustangs once roamed the western states; now some of them reside at a unique ranch in rural Volusia County. Diane Delano and her nonprofit, the Wild Horse Rescue Center, provides a home, and in many cases, a second chance for wild mustangs. That's why she's this week's Getting Results Award winner. Matt Austin takes us to the far corner of Volusia County in a story you can watch here:

Wild Horse Rescue Center gets results for American icon

