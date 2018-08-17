News 6 Getting Results: Firefighters help fix leaky roof; new center for genomic health

News 6 is always working to get results in Central Florida.

Florida Hospital has a new name, AdventHealth. With the new name comes groundbreaking new treatments. Watch Mike Deforest's story to see how a new lab in Orlando will help patients know the health problems they may face in the future.

Florida Hospital changes name to AdventHealth

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood is bragging this week about how license plate readers are catching criminals like never before, from bank robbers to hit-and-run drivers. Chitwood showed Erik von Ancken how the readers work.

License plate readers catch dozens of crooks, rescue people in need

A Volusia County mom has expressed concerns about her children's walk to school. They attend Freedom Elementary School in DeLand. To get there, they have to cross Blue Lake Avenue and Taylor Road. There is a crosswalk, but Crystal Golden says drivers are not abiding by the law. Clay LePard spoke with Golden to find out what she says will make her children's walk to school safer.

Concerns grow over lack of crossing guards near Volusia elementary school

A new school year brings a new building for a former elementary school. Audubon Park School now welcomes students from kindergarten through eighth grade. After a few years at a temporary building, the new campus stands where the original Audubon Park first welcomed students back in 1954. Julie Broughton goes inside the three-story high-tech school in her story below.

New state-of-the-art Audubon Park School welcomes students

A local veteran is getting results to cope with post-traumatic stress disorder through a unique technique: hot glass blowing. Through this technique he's hoping to alleviate the condition for many other veterans. Carolina Cardona has Mark Van Osdel's mission here:

Here's how a local veteran is making a difference in the fight against PTSD

A group of Orlando firefighters are going the extra mile to lend a hand, using those hands to get results for Bob Thomas. Thomas says his roof was damaged during Hurricane Irma and he hasn't been able to repair it because he's on a fixed income and had issues with his insurance. That's where a group of off-duty firefighters come in. Amanda Castro shows us how they have gone beyond the call of duty.

Orlando firefighters help man who lived with leaky roof for almost a year

Two brothers are inspiring storytelling through videos with the help of their father who is an animator. The Go Go Brothers are 6 and 8 years old. The youngest has spina bifida, the oldest is on the autism spectrum, but these brothers are not letting their disabilities define them. Kirstin O'Connor shows us how their imagination and drawing turned into a YouTube channel.

Dad creates animated world for kids to escape disabilities

Not all kids are happy to go back to school, but a local teen was absolutely ecstatic to see the big yellow bus show up Monday morning. Watch Amanda Castro's story to see the teen's reaction.

Orlando girl has the best reaction for first bus ride of the school year

This week's Getting Results Award winner is helping students start the school year with a positive attitude and confidence. Danny Jaca, the owner of Jaca's Barber Shop, gave away 400 free haircuts and 800 backpacks filled with supplies to school-age kids. Matt Austin spoke with Jaca about his motivation to help the community.

Barbershop gives back with free haircuts for kids

