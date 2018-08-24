News 6 Getting Results: 'Cane fu' self-defense class; new rescue van helps injured sea turtles

News 6 is always working to get results in Central Florida.

From stories about a local county's library system offering free homework help to drones helping law enforcement bust criminals, News 6 works to make the Orlando area a better place to live.

If you received this email, it's likely because you recently agreed to receive newsletters from News 6 while signing up for a contest. Newsletters provide an easy way to stay informed of the news of the day and to learn how News 6 is getting results in Central Florida.

Here are some recent Getting Results stories that may pique your interest:

Seniors are fighting back, learning self-defense moves in a class called "cane fu." Erik von Ancken found out you don't have to be quick on your feet to fight off a potential attacker, you just have to learn how to use your head. Watch his story below.

Orlando senior citizens fight back in 'cane fu' self-defense class

Drones are being used more and more in law enforcement. Daytona Beach police recently used a drone to capture a suspected burglar. Carolina Cardona went behind the scenes with the police chief to see how drones are helping them get crime results here:

How drones are becoming the future of law enforcement

News 6 traffic safety expert Steve Montiero took us on a different type of ride along this week. Instead of being the driver, he sat in the passenger seat as he found out how drivers train for Monster Jam. Watch below as he rides in Grave Digger Speedster.

No safety rules at Monster Jam? Not the case, Trooper Steve says

Do you have traffic concerns? You can ride shotgun with Trooper Steve to find out what you should do in any and every kind of road situation by clicking here.

Help with your child's homework is now a mouse click away thanks to the Orange County Library System. The homework help is free and offers live online tutors. Julie Broughton shows us how this little-known resource works.

Free homework help available through Orange County Library System

A student-grown garden is working to get results in the fight against hunger in Central Florida. The vegetable garden sits on 25,000 square feet of land at East Ridge High School in Clermont. Carolina Cardona speaks with the teacher and students who are using their hands to impact the lives of those in need of a meal.

Here's what an Orlando-area school is doing to fight hunger

Even the most loving couple needs a break, especially when one is now a full-time caregiver for the other. Tony Wagoner cares for his wife, who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. At times things can get tough, but Wagoner knows he can call for help. Kirstin O'Connor shows us how a local company is turning a struggle into a relief.

Husband becomes caregiver for wife with Alzheimer's

There is new help for sick and injured sea turtles in Brevard County. Port Canaveral and the Sea Turtle Preservation Society unveiled a new rescue vehicle. Read James Sparvero's story to find out how the vehicle will help get results.

Rescue van lowers emergency response time for sick, injured sea turtles at Port Canaveral

A nonprofit in Lake County is helping kids who are homeless or aging out of foster care. It's getting results and putting them on the path to success. That's why the executive director of Forward Paths Foundation Denise Burry is this week's getting results award winner. Matt Austin shows us how Burry and the foundation are bridging foster care and independence.

Nonprofit helps Lake County foster kids reach their full potential

Thank you for watching News 6, and remember, you can nominate someone you think is deserving of the Getting Results Award by clicking here.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.