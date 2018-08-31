News 6 Getting Results: Student wins scholarship from Beyonce, Jay-Z; trail filled with artwork

News 6 is always working to get results in Central Florida.

A mom is trying to get results in her Orange County neighborhood. She says her child's school bus can barely get through the street because of cars parked on both sides. The bus specifically picks up special needs children and it's something the mom says she can't afford to lose. Vanessa Araiza got hold of cellphone video showing the problem. Watch her story below.

Parked cars create problem for school buses navigating Avalon Park neighborhood

A couple is accused of using special clothing to steal half a million dollars worth of merchandise from several stores in six counties. Erik von Ancken shows us how Ocala police tracked down the couple, got the merchandise back and put the couple in prison.

Retail theft suspect hid stolen goods in secret pant pockets, police say

Each week, students at Morning Star Catholic School in Orlando are taught how to manage their feelings with a program called The Zones of Regulation. The program is school wide, so teachers, parents, and students use the same language when talking about their emotions. Julie Broughton spoke with students at the school to find out how they feel about the program.

Morning Star School offers emotional management classes

Against all odds, a local teen is preparing for life at college. Reese Domond survived a heart transplant as an infant, and has now beaten cancer. However, the 19-year-old almost missed his high school graduation because of his weekly cancer treatments, but then he got an unexpected surprise. Watch Kirstin O'Connor's story to see the special moment in his hospital room.

Heart transplant recipient, cancer survivor leaves for college

A local high school senior won't have 99 problems when it comes to paying for his college tuition. Keshawn Morgan won a $100,000 scholarship through BeyGood and the Shawn Carter Foundation. The Evans High School senior found out he won during Wednesday night's Beyonce and Jay-Z concert at Camping World Stadium. Click the link below to see his reaction.

Orlando student awarded $100,000 scholarship at Beyonce, Jay-Z concert

Hundreds of paintings can be found in an unlikely place, along one of Central Florida's most unique trails. From pieces of art featuring pop culture icons to fallen heroes, you can find them as you head down the Wekiva Trail in Longwood. Carolina Cardona shows us where they came from and why they are there.

Paint the Trail brings star-studded artwork to Seminole County

It started out as an idea to offer after school help to neighborhood kids, but it soon turned into so much more. Since 2011, Louis and Irene Taylor have helped serve more than 4,000 people through their nonprofit The Impact Outreach Ministry of Central Florida. That's why they are this week's getting results award winner. Watch Matt Austin's story to see how their food pantry provides a much-needed boost to those just getting by.

Couple spends retirement giving back to their community

