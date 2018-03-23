News 6 Getting Results: Gator wrangled from pool; 'Ride Along with Trooper Steve'

News 6 is always working to get results in Central Florida.

There was a wild scene in the backyard of an Orlando-area home Tuesday. An alligator was found taking a dip in a pool. Sky 6 flew above the home as a trapper wrangled the 4- to-5-foot-long gator. Watch the video to see why it was shared more than 700 times.

Seminole County students are taking control of their own lesson plans, designing them based on their interests. The program is called ePathways. Some of the choices include International Baccalaureate, culinary and automotive programs. See Bridgett Ellison's report below.

News 6 traffic safety expert Steve Montiero is taking your questions to Central Florida roads and you're riding shotgun. This week, a question about an Apopka intersection. Watch Trooper Steve's ride-along here:

People with diabetes have been found to be at risk of developing a serious eating disorder. It's called diabulimia. It happens when diabetics manipulate the insulin they are taking to shed pounds. Doctors say it has dangerous side effects. Read Kirstin O'Connor's story below.

This week's Getting Results Award winner is Lowell Collins. Collins has been donating blood on a regular basis since 1953. He achieved a milestone last month when he reached 150 gallons. Here's Matt Austin's complete story about Collins.

