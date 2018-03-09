News 6 Getting Results in the classroom and at the state Capitol

News 6 is always working to get results in Central Florida.

A major victory for Florida's first responders. The state House voted on Monday to help heroes traumatized at tragedies like Pulse Nightclub. Mike Holfeld pushed the issue for more than year. Read his story below.

A suspected serial groper on the University of Central Florida' campus was caught. Erik von Ancken went behind the scenes to see what techniques UCF police officers used to catch the wanted man. Read Erik's exclusive story here.

Nursing students are getting flu-specific training. Students at Seminole State College are learning how to diagnose and treat the flu, before stepping into a hospital. See how in Kirstin O'Connor's story.

A Seminole County teacher is thinking outside the box. Evans Elementary School teacher, Melissa Vaccaro, came up with creative way to prepare her students for the FSA writing test. Read Bridgett Ellison's story below.

This weeks Getting Results Award winner is John Raulerson, a math teacher at Oak Ridge High School. Raulerson and his team were named Florida state champions of the Real World Design Challenge earlier this year. Raulerson has years of experience competing in design challenges. He has coached teams to seven state championships and two national championships. Here's Matt Austin's complete story about Raulerson.

