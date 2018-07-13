News 6 Getting Results: News 6 intern advocates for MS; Trooper Steve on car seat safety

News 6 is always working to get results in Central Florida.

From stories focused on health, education and crime to showcasing people getting results in our community, News 6 works to make the Orlando area a better place to live.

If you received this email, it's likely because you recently agreed to receive newsletters from News 6 while signing up for a contest. Newsletters provide an easy way to stay informed of the news of the day and to learn how News 6 is getting results in Central Florida.

Here are some recent Getting Results stories that may pique your interest:

Hurricane season is here and people are thinking about how to prepare if a storm were to hit, especially those who live in mobile homes. The state of Florida is helping mobile home owners with the tie-down program. Carolina Cardona explains how owners can get their mobile homes enhanced, free of cost.

After 2004 hurricane season, Florida changed mobile home tie-down standards

You're never too young or too old to learn about science. That's the thought behind a program at Amaya Papaya Play Lounge in Casselberry. Watch Julie Broughton's story to find out how the owner came up with the organized enrichment program.

Casselberry play lounge teaches children -- and parents

It's something a handful of parents struggle with, installing your child's car seat. This week, News 6 traffic safety expert Steve Montiero shows us the right and safe way to do this.

Car seats aren't optional and need to be used correctly, according to troopers

A News 6 intern is getting health results while working to get her college degree. Vilmarie Ocasio is studying media to advocate for patients with multiple sclerosis. Kirstin O'Connor shares Ocasio's personal story to raise awareness about the autoimmune disease.

Hurricane Maria survivor interns at News 6, advocates for multiple sclerosis patients

A News 6 getting results award winner continues to get results for Central Florida's homeless. Tom Rebman lived on the streets of Orlando for a month in 2014. Now, because of his efforts, Palm Bay is getting the city's first cold-night shelter. Read James Sparvero's story to see what Rebman wants to accomplish next.

Getting Results Award winner gets new results for Central Florida's homeless

Handmade caps are providing comfort to some of the youngest cancer patients, while helping the woman creating them. Her name is Sandy Danforth and she's this week's getting results award winner. Matt Austin explains how the crocheting has become therapy for Danforth.

Handmade caps keep heads warm, craftwoman's hands busy

Thank you for watching News 6, and remember, you can nominate someone you think is deserving of the Getting Results Award by clicking here.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.