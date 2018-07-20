News 6 Getting Results: Kids learn babysitting skills; business owner helps feed homeless pets

News 6 is always working to get results in Central Florida.

A brand new venom unit is getting results for snake bite victims. The new unit was established by Lake County Fire Rescue. Mike DeForest explains how 'Venom 2' is getting snake bite victims the help they need faster.

Venom Response Unit aids local snake bite victims

Having proper ID is important when it comes to opening a bank account, going to the doctor or when you get pulled over by a police officer. That's why the organization IDignity has been getting results for thousands of people, helping them get their identification paperwork. Carolina Cardona was there as the group helped its 20,000th person.

Nonprofit provides people without ID 'golden ticket' to services, help

Some teens are keeping busy this summer by learning better babysitting practices with the help of nurses. 11- to 14-year-olds are being taught skills to care for themselves and younger siblings. Kirstin O'Connor sat in on a class of the Safe Sitter summer program at Florida Hospital Waterman.

Summer program teaches children babysitting skills

Children as young as 6 years old are honing their storytelling skills at a young writers camp. They're learning from a group that is instilling the love of language in even the youngest authors. Julie Broughton has more on Page 15 here:

Creative writing juices flow at Orlando summer camp

A local woman is getting results for teens and adults with developmental disabilities. She created the organization Building Pathways. Carolina Cardona found out this has been a personal journey for Patty Myers.

Winter Garden nonprofit helps graduates with disabilities prep for real world

An outdoor living room set up near the entrance of a Walmart captured the attention of social media this week. It started with a couch that fell off the back of a truck in May. It sat on the side of Palm Bay Road, worn and weathered, until people decided to give it new life. James Sparvero explains how the couch got results for the community.

#TheCouch: This abandoned couch is trending on Facebook right now

#thecouch is gone in Palm Bay but memory lives on

AJ Hiers is president of Boniface Hiers Automotive, and this week's Getting Results Award winner. Matt Austin explains how Hiers stepped up for the Brevard County Animal Shelter when it became a no-kill shelter.

Business owner helps feed homeless pets at Brevard animal shelter

