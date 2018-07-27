News 6 Getting Results: Zika could hold key to treating rare cancer; what to do if you hydroplane

News 6 is always working to get results in Central Florida.

A newlywed says her wedding photographer vanished along with his pictures of her big day. She asked News 6 to help get results. Vanessa Araiza tracked down the photographer and pressed him for answers.

Orlando wedding photographer denies ripping off couples

Couples say Florida wedding photographer didn't deliver

Summer storms can make driving difficult. In this week's ride-along, traffic safety expert Steve Montiero tells us what to do if you start to hydroplane.

Here's how to safely react when your car starts to hydroplane

Orlando city leaders are calling a controversial road project a success. The city put a temporary bike lane along Curry Ford Road as part of a month long experiment. Clay LePard explains why city leaders say it made a difference.

City officials release safety results from Curry Ford bike lane experiment

The Zika virus received a lot of attention in Central Florida a few years ago. Now the virus could hold the key to treating a rare form of cancer in children. Carolina Cardona explains how four researchers from Nemours Children's Hospital came to the discovery below.

Zika virus could hold key to treating pediatric cancer

A Central Florida woman says cancer is the best thing that ever happened to her. When Karen Trawick was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago, she chose not to get chemo and radiation. She wanted to treat cancer on her own terms. Kirstin O'Connor visited Trawick in Minneola to find out how she succeeded.

Breast cancer survivor opens restaurant, serves food she says helped her beat disease

A few months ago, the aviation students at Eau Gallie High School were donated a plane. There were a few problems, though: The plane didn't fly, and it was in Sarasota. Ginger Gadsden shows us how local organizations and teamwork helped to get the plane across the state.

Donated airplane makes 180-mile trip by truck to Melbourne

Kids ranging from 10 to 18 years old are learning what it means to be on stage and perform in front of others at a camp in Winter Springs. Julie Broughton spent some time at Kids Theatre Kamp, where they are putting on the production of "Fiddler on the Roof Jr."

Kids Theatre Kamp puts on 'Fiddler on the Roof Jr.'

The start of the new school year is just around the corner, and the need for school supplies continues to be an issue every year. That's why Orlando city government and supporters from A Gift for Teaching got together to fill backpacks. Mark Lehman talked to a student who has received help from the organization.

Orlando volunteers fill backpacks with supplies for at-risk students

Orange County Corrections Chief Cornita Riley is considered the best in the business and she has an award to back up that claim. She has spent her career making sure that behind the fencing and barbed wire, there is hope. That's why she is this week's Getting Results Award winner. Matt Austin spoke with Riley ahead of her retirement and found out how she got results.

First woman chief of Orange County Corrections retiring, earns top national honors

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.