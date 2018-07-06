News 6 Getting Results: Where is the little old litter lady; wife saves husband with CPR

News 6 is always working to get results in Central Florida.

A safety alert this week will have you checking your vehicle. Experts say there are hundreds of thousands of cars on Central Florida roads with safety defects, but some of the owners may not even know about the recall because they're the second or third owner. Louis Bolden explains how you can protect yourself.

For months, people in Seminole County have been asking about Ms. Deane, the 84-year-old woman well known for picking up trash with her walker. She hasn't been spotted along Red Bug Lake Road in Oviedo and her friends say she just disappeared one day. Erik von Ancken started asking questions and found out what happened to Ms. Deane.

Life can be tough for young girls with cliques at school, gossip, and social media. But two local moms are trying to help with an organization called "Leadership 4 Girls." Julie Broughton found out the nonprofit is aimed at helping to lift each other up.

Medical emergencies can happen anywhere, even while driving. It happened to Jerome Heiker while he was driving his family home from a local soccer match; he suddenly slumped over the steering wheel. His wife, Pam Heiker, put the car in park and started CPR. As Kirstin O'Connor shows us below, Pam saved her husband's life.

The town of Paisley has fewer than 1,000 people, and there is one woman who lives there that everyone else in the town wants us to know about: Anita Wilson. She's our getting results award winner this week. Matt Austin explains why she's called a small town hero.

