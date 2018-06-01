News 6 Getting Results: Toll booth safety; nurses prepare for active hurricane season

News 6 is always working to get results in Central Florida.

A startling surprise was discovered Monday in the backyard of an Orlando home. An 11-foot alligator was found trapped in the Richmond Heights neighborhood. The trap had been set up by Florida Fish and Wildlife after a previous complaint. Watch Nadeen Yanes' story below to see how trappers struggled to wrangle the big gator.

Con artists are impersonating the Volusia County sheriff and his detectives. Sheriff Mike Chitwood says the scammers are stealing tens of thousands of dollars from people. Erik von Ancken talks to the sheriff about the alarming con job below.

A local man wrongfully arrested is out of jail and back driving for Uber. Jose Batista was arrested May 18 in Orange County after deputies pulled him over for a faulty headlight. During the traffic stop, deputies said Batista had an open Miami-Dade County warrant for aggravated battery. Batista adamantly insisted the open warrant was for someone else, but he was kept in jail for nearly a week. Now, prosecutors in South Florida admit Batista was wrongfully arrested in a case of mistaken identity. Jerry Askin worked through the twists and turns in the case to help freeman, who is a father and husband. Watch his stories below.

News 6 traffic safety expert Steve Montiero is talking about safe driving around toll booths in this week's ride-along. He's answering questions about speeding and changing lanes. Watch his story below.

An Orange County elementary school likes to make eating healthy interactive. This week, students at Hungerford Elementary got a lesson on where they get their food. Julie Broughton found out it was part of Fresh Attitude Week. Watch her story here:

Orlando's newest thrill ride, StarFlyer, is ready to open. The $10 million attraction will take riders more than 400 feet in the air and swing them around at speeds topping 60 mph. Watch Clay LePard go for a spin.

One of Central Florida's most iconic restaurants is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Beefy King in Orlando has been serving up famous roast beef sandwiches since 1968. So, what's the secret to Beefy King's success? Watch Amanda Castro's story below to find out.

Hurricane season 2018 is here. After hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria last year, we know it's never too early to prepare. Kirstin O'Connor talks to the nurses who staff the shelters.

Irene O'Malley is this week's recipient of the Getting Results Award. O'Malley is the executive director of Lake Cares Food Pantry, an independent community food pantry in Mount Dora. Read Matt Austin's story to find out why she is this week's winner here:

