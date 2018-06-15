News 6 Getting Results: Motorcycle safety; family reunites with hero firefighter

News 6 is always working to get results in Central Florida.

Risk versus reward: In this week's getting crime results, we take a closer look at high-speed police pursuits to catch a violent felon. Ocala police chased a carjacker who had attacked a woman a few weeks ago. The chase ended with the carjacker crashing into an elementary school. Erik von Ancken talks to the Ocala Police Department about its chase policy. Watch his story here:

Risk vs. reward: How police decide to pursue a violent felon

News 6 traffic safety expert Steve Montiero is taking your driving questions on the road and you're riding shotgun. This week, Richard Fish had some concerns about riding his motorcycle around Central Florida. Montiero explains how drivers can do their part to keep motorcyclists safe below.

Motorcycle safety paramount on Central Florida roads

A kid-friendly display at the Orlando Public Library is making it easy for parents to approach the topic of finances. The "Thinking Money" exhibit features cartoon characters children can relate to. Julie Broughton found out iPads are being used to allow kids to see the consequences of different financial choices.

Orlando Public Library's 'Thinking Money' exhibit teaches kids finance -- the fun way

The second season of the popular teenage drama, "13 Reasons Why" is now available on Netflix, but the timing of the release has many people concerned. Children are now out of school for the summer so mental health resources may not be as readily available. Kirstin O'Connor talks with an expert who weighed in on the controversial topics depicted in the show such as suicide.

Mental health specialists warn parents ahead of summer release of '13 Reasons Why'

Suicide prevention expert weighs in on debate over Netflix's '13 Reasons Why'

An Orlando firefighter reunited with a young girl he saved from drowning in a swimming pool. Firefighter Todd Tinetti rescued Arya Farooq on Friday, June 1. The 4-year-old was floating face-down in the shallow end at the Lake Nona Aquatic Center at Laureate Park. Arya's father, Faisal Farooq, and the doctors at Nemours Children's Hospital credited Tinetti with saving the child's life. To see the heartwarming reunion, watch Amanda Castro's story here:

Orlando family reunites with firefighter who saved 4-year-old from drowning

This week's Getting Results Award winner is hair designer Cathy Bucklin. She is the owner of Style On Wheels mobile hair salon. She uses the skills she developed during a 30-year career to help others. Matt Austin explains how Bucklin is helping people look and feel good no matter where they are, below.

Mobile salon gets results for homebound, hospitalized patients

