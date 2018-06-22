News 6 Getting Results: Hollywood comes to Lakeland; Army vet helps veterans transition

News 6 is always working to get results in Central Florida.

Hollywood is taking over Central Florida. The new Disney movie, "The One And Only Ivan," is currently being filmed in Lakeland. Amanda Castro went to one of four locations where people are hoping to see some big stars. Watch her story below.

Disney filming new movie in Lakeland

At many schools, sewing is a lost art with the curriculum being eliminated from home economics class. But this summer, the Orlando Public Library is letting children pick up a needle and thread with the It's Sew Easy program. Julie Broughton shows us the sewing project the kids are mastering.

Students learn to sew through Orlando Public Library program

Children are being taken on a magical adventure that combines the science of space technology with themes about disability awareness. It's through a new puppet show called "Mission STEAMpossible." Kirstin O'Connor explains how Tracey Conner and her team at MicheLee Puppets have been promoting healthy choices for kids in Central Florida for the past 32 years.

New show uses power of puppets to talk tough topics with kids

A Seminole County deputy is being called a hero. Deputy William Dunn found a little girl who was left in a car overnight. Sachelle Saunders talks to Deputy Dunn about how he saved the 3-year-old's life here:

Seminole deputy reunites with 3-year-old girl he found unresponsive in car

A situation on I-4 ended with an Orange County deputy saving a life. It began Sunday with a report of a man climbing onto the I-4 overpass, threatening to jump. Clay LePard spoke with the deputy who was in the right place with the right skill. Watch his story below.

Orange County deputy talks man down from jumping off I-4 overpass

A traffic stop in Longwood turned into an opportunity to help a man with his young son. Longwood Police Officer Steven Bryant noticed the young boy in the back seat without a car seat. Instead of writing the father a ticket, he decided to help. See Troy Campbell's story to find out how Officer Bryant got results for the family below.

Longwood officers buy car seat for family following traffic stop

It can be difficult for many veterans trying to transition from a career in the military to civilian life. But this week's Getting Results Award winner, Brian Vasquez, is trying to help guide those who served. Read Matt Austin's story on the veteran advocate and life coach to find out why he's this week's winner.

This man helps veterans transition to civilian life

