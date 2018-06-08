News 6 Getting Results: Hidden brick road unearthed; child offers alternative to help homeless

News 6 is always working to get results in Central Florida.

A suspected serial burglar has been tracked down and arrested by a dedicated Brevard County deputy. Agent Jeremy Benton says the suspect was driving almost an hour almost every day to steal and then sell valuable items from people, thinking that would make it hard to catch him. Erik von Ancken explains how Agent Benton connected the dots below.

Serial numbers, determined deputy stop serial burglar

A once-lost badge has found its way home. The badge belonged to a Flagler County sergeant who was killed in the line of duty. It was given to his brother, Flagler County Deputy Carmine Celico, who had it shipped off to be cleaned, but somewhere in the process, the badge got lost. Read Loren Korn's story to find out how the badge was returned to Deputy Celico.

Fallen Flagler deputy's badge lost, found at Tennessee store

Some hidden history has been uncovered in Seminole County. While crews have been working to repair a hole that opened on State Road 434, they found a buried brick road and a double-layered drainage structure. Clay LePard talks to local historians about the discovery here:

Crews unearth hidden brick road in Oviedo while repairing SR 434

Students at Seminole Sciences Charter School are learning basic programming. The idea is to start these skills early so they can build on them throughout their school career and it's working. Watch Julie Broughton's story below.

Seminole Science STEM Charter School starts students coding on day 1

A local nonprofit is one of 20 in the country receiving a grant to help Puerto Rican evacuees who don't have health insurance. Kirstin O'Connor explains how the $121,000 grant will help Shepherd's Hope prepare for what's to come.

Nonprofit receives grant to help Puerto Ricans without health insurance

This week's getting results award winner saw a problem with panhandling. At 9-years-old, Miles Newbold asked his mom if there was another way to give. Now he's helping the homeless one bag at a time through Miles To Go Charities. Watch Matt Austin's story on Newbold here:

Panhandler anxiety? Miles To Go Charities offers alternative to help homeless

