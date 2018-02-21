News 6 Getting Results: Latest stories, initiatives

News 6 is always working to get results in Central Florida.

From stories focused on education and health to crime and driving change in Florida's texting and driving laws, News 6 works to make the Orlando area a better place to live.

Thanks for watching News 6 and helping us get results.

Here are some recent Getting Results stories:

And remember, you can nominate someone you know who deserves the News 6 Getting Results Award.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.