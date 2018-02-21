News 6 Getting Results: Latest stories, initiatives

News 6 is always working to get results in Central Florida.
From stories focused on education and health to crime and driving change in Florida's texting and driving laws, News 6 works to make the Orlando area a better place to live.
Thanks for watching News 6 and helping us get results.
Here are some recent Getting Results stories:
- Debt diet: 6 tips to getting into financial shape
- South Seminole Middle School students tout leadership skills
- Music, art allow caregivers to spend devoted self-care time
And remember, you can nominate someone you know who deserves the News 6 Getting Results Award.
Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.