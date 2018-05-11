News 6 Getting Results: News 6 employees rescue crash victims; graduating seniors honor teachers

News 6 is always working to get results in Central Florida.

Two News 6 employees rushed to help someone in need. Traffic safety expert Steve Montiero and morning director Willie Doby helped rescue two men after a car crash. They were outside when they heard a loud crash just outside the News 6 station along John Young Parkway. Trooper Steve says he jumped right into first responder mode. Watch the rescue below.

News 6 employees help rescue victims after crash outside studio

Graduating seniors in Orange County participated in Teacher Appreciation Week by writing letters to the teachers who made a big difference in their lives. The letters were handed out earlier this week. Julie Broughton shares the teachers' reactions in her story here:

Orange County celebrates teacher appreciation week

Female inmates in Lake County are learning how to use sewing machines, printing presses, steam irons and laser etchers. The sheriff says it's saving tens of thousands of dollars in taxpayer money and stopping criminals from coming back to jail. Erik von Ancken explains how it all got started.

Needle and thread curb crime, save taxpayer money

A trip to the fabric store changed an Orlando woman's life. During that trip, Beth Saffer met a nurse who worked in the neonatal intensive care unit and was looking for patterns to make isolette covers for the hospital. Now Saffer sews not only isolette covers but also quilts, Christmas stockings and pillowcases for children at Florida Hospital. Read Kirstin O'Connor's story on Saffer here:

Woman sews hundreds of quilts for patients at Florida Hospital

A pet therapy program at Orlando Health will be expanding thanks to a six-figure donation from PetSmart Charities. The funding will be used to add up to 30 dog and handler teams. Mark Lehman found out how the comfort canines will now be able to expand their reach. Read his story here:

Orlando dog therapy program eyes expansion after $279K donation

A Marion County deputy was driving home from work when he became a hero. A mom flagged down Deputy Jeremie Nix when her 3-month-old son became unresponsive. The deputy's quick actions were caught on his dash camera. Watch the video and read what he has to say about the rescue below.

Marion deputy's quick thinking saves 3-month-old boy's life

This week's Getting Results Award winner is Tony Ferris. He's the executive director of the Miracle League of Lake County. The league lets adults and kids with disabilities enjoy baseball. Here's Matt Austin's complete story on Ferris.

Miracle League: Baseball where everyone wins

