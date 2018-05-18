News 6 Getting Results: Crime map empowers citizens; first bionic arm clinical trials for children

News 6 is always working to get results in Central Florida.

The Ocoee Police Department is now answering the question they get most often: Is my street safe? The department is using a new crime map to give people the information to protect themselves. Erik von Ancken found out how it works. Read his story here:

Crime map empowers citizens to protect themselves

Students and staff at Highlands Elementary set a schoolwide goal at the beginning of each school year. It's called their "WIG" or "Wildly Important Goal." Their "WIG" this year means a lot of time in the library. Julie Broughton shows us their big reward for reading nearly 18,000 books. See her story below.

Students read nearly 18,000 books at elementary school

This week, a resident of Thorton Park went on a ride-along with News 6 traffic safety expert Steve Montiero. He had a question about a high-traffic intersection that confuses many drivers. Watch Montiero's story here:

Ride-along with Trooper Steve: Thorton Park's Summerlin Ave. confuses drivers

The mom of a Seminole County middle schooler is getting results. When her daughter's school partially cancelled chorus and other arts programs, she fought back on Facebook. The principal and the school district changed course, but only for now. Read Erik von Ancken's story here:

Winter Springs middle school changes tune after cutting chorus

UCF-based nonprofit Limbitless Solutions is launching the first bionic arm clinical trials for children. Limbitless Solutions says it's a partnership with Oregon Health & Sciences University. Mark Lehman explains how it all works in his story below.

UCF's Limbitless Solutions launches first bionic arm clinical trials for children

A health and wellness center in Eatonville is making significant progress in reducing participants' risk for pre-diabetics and hypertension. In 2013, a research project by the Central Florida Health Foundation showed 24 percent of the people living in the historic town had type 2 diabetes. Read Kirstin O'Connor's story to find out how the center is getting health results.

Eatonville health center aims to halt growing diabetes population

Toni Casto is this week's Getting Results Award winner. Casto is known as the "Pillowcase Lady" to the employees at Nemours Children's Hospital in Lake Nona. She has donated more than 2,000 themed pillowcases to patients of the center. She tells Matt Austin why she started the project in 2014, read his story below.

'Pillowcase Lady' creates colorful comfort for kids in hospital

