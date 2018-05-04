News 6 Getting Results: Wall dividing neighbors to move; cake mailed to child's late mother

News 6 is always working to get results in Central Florida.

From stories focused on health and education to crime and showcasing people getting results in our community, News 6 works to make the Orlando area a better place to live.

If you received this email, it's likely because you recently agreed to receive newsletters from News 6 while signing up for a contest. Newsletters provide an easy way to stay informed of the news of the day and to learn how News 6 is getting results in Central Florida.

Here are some recent Getting Results stories you might be interested in:

A wall built in a Winter Park neighborhood is dividing new neighbors. The 6-foot-tall block wall is inches from the edge of one woman's driveway. The new neighbor legally built the wall on the property. However, after Erik von Ancken started asking questions, the new neighbor decided to move the wall. Read how he got results here:

6-foot wall near homeowner's driveway divides Winter Park neighbors

Some students at Melbourne's Eau Gallie High School are working toward their futures. They are part of a one-of-a-kind program called Aviation Technology. The students work on different types of planes, but a jet is missing from their fleet. One has been donated, but it's in Sarasota. Now the school needs help to get the jet from the west coast of Florida to the east coast. Ginger Gadsden explains how they hope to do that in her story below.

How do you get a jet from Sarasota to Melbourne if it doesn't fly?

The crime rate in Brevard County has gone down by double digits. Sheriff Wayne Ivey brags the crime rate is the lowest in 22 years. Erik von Ancken talks to the sheriff, who makes no apologies for his aggressive approach toward catching criminals.

Brevard sheriff on low crime rate: 'We target criminals'

Riding shotgun is a right of passage for a child. But when is the right time for a child to move from the back seat to ride up front with mom or dad? News 6 traffic safety expert Steve Montiero is tasked with deciding the big household decision in this week's "Ride Along". Watch his story here:

When can a child sit in the front seat of a car?

Dogs are being used in one Seminole County school to help students improve their reading skills. Bridgett Ellison explains how the Paws and Pages program is already getting results at Tuskawilla Middle School. Read and watch her story here:

Paws and Pages literacy dogs help students improve reading skills

Advancements in women's health care are going beyond the delivery room. Robotics is being used to perform hysterectomies at Winnie Palmer Hospital. Kirstin O'Connor talks to Dr. Jessica Vaught Larsen about the benefits of robotic surgeries.

Robotic surgeons ease hysterectomy procedures, reduce complications

This week, a story about a special package was shared more than a thousand times. The package was dropped off at the U.S. Post Office in Edgewater. The box was addressed "From Bella. To: Mommy in Heaven." Watch Clay LePard's story to see why what's inside the box is almost as sweet as the story behind it.

From Bella to mommy in heaven: 4-year-old mails birthday cake to late mother

The band director at Seabreeze High School is this week's Getting Results Award winner. Music program director Jarrod Koskoski has doubled the class size in just four years, turning the orchestra from string-only instruments to a full symphony. Matt Austin explains why the students nominated Mr. K. Watch his story here:

Seabreeze High School band program grows under director's leadership

Thank you for watching News 6, and remember, you can nominate someone you think is deserving of the Getting Results Award by clicking here.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.