News 6 Getting Results: News 6 reporter's tip leads to arrest; search for owner of missing photos

Gov. Rick Scott signed a key piece of legislation into law on Tuesday. The new law will now provide first responders with wage compensation as they receive treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder. Mike Holfeld pushed to get this law passed for more than a year. He was there for the emotional signing ceremony. Watch his story below.

Gov. Scott signs PTSD legislation into law at Tampa Firefighter Museum

Dr. Veronica Sikka is the first chief of the emergency department at the Orlando VA Medical Center in Lake Nona. Not only is she in charge of the ER department, she is also a new mom. Kirstin O'Connor talks to Dr. Sikka about her VA connection and her hopes for her daughter.

Chief of VA emergency department shares work-life balance

A Seminole County school is preparing students for bright futures in the tech industry. The Crooms Academy of Information Technology holds Tech Fest every year. Bridgett Ellison explains how the IT conference helps students in her report below.

Tech Fest helps Sanford students prepare for future

"See something, say something" is getting crime results. In this case, it was News 6 reporter James Sparvero who called Titusville police. He was reporting from a curvy street corner when an out-of-control car raced by going more than double the speed limit. Erik von Ancken talks to the police officer who responded to the initial call.

News 6 reporter illustrates importance of 'see something, say something'

The owners of an Apopka motorcycle repair shop found dozens of family photos near their business. They were found on South Forest Avenue. Amanda Castro talks to the owners who are now looking for who the pictures belong to. Watch and share her story below.

Apopka business looking for owner of missing family photos

This week's Getting Results Award winners are Susanna and Phil Raymond. They own S&P Stables and Horse Rescue in Ormond Beach. They are part of a network of nonprofit rescue facilities in Florida trying to find homes for horses that have been abandoned, neglected or abused. Here's Matt Austin's complete story on the Raymonds.

Getting Results Award winners need help caring for horses

