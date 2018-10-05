News 6 Getting Results: Program offers inmates hope for future; group offers help to homeless

News 6 is always working to get results in Central Florida.

An organization in Central Florida, through the work of a woman committed to making a difference and her volunteers she calls angels, is getting results for the homeless community.

Paloma Martinez, the founder of the nonprofit organization Changing Rooms U.S.A., works out of a storage facility each day to sort, clean and organize donations that volunteers later distribute to those in need. Watch Carolina Cardona's story to learn more about the organization and the impact it's having on the community.

Nonprofit Changing Rooms U.S.A. changing thousands of lives daily

Two months ago, Flagler County broke a record for the most number of inmates held at the jail on a single night, but Sheriff Rick Staly said that's not a bad thing. Instead, he's created and implemented a program called S.T.R.I.D.E. that he hopes will teach the men and women in his jail to be productive citizens. Staly said his ultimate goal through the program, which stands for Skills, Transitional Support, Respect, Integrity, Direction and Employment, is to stop the inmates from continuing to commit crimes. Watch Erik Von Ancken's to see how the inmates are using the resources available to them to build better futures.

Flagler County inmates getting GEDs, birth certificates

Texting and driving has been an issue that News 6 is committed to tackling. When a viewer reached out to News 6 Traffic Safety Expert Steven Montiero about whether texting while driving an autonomous car was illegal, Montiero jumped in the passenger seat and cleared the air. Watch Trooper Steve's Ride Along to see the safety tips you should keep in mind when dealing with self-driving vehicles.

Ride Along with Trooper Steve: Can you text in self-driving car?

Do you have traffic concerns? You can ride shotgun with Trooper Steve to find out what you should do in any and every kind of road situation by clicking here.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which means women are often reminded to get mammograms. Some women who don't have insurance or other financial means to cover the cost of an appointment may feel like they have to skip it, but Florida Hospital is working to change that by bringing free mammograms to them through the "Mammo Bus." Kirstin O'Connor found out where and when you can find the bus through the rest of the month. Watch her story below.

Bus helps get health results during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Most people know the importance of reading to children for at least 20 minutes a day, but limited access to new books can make that a challenge. News 6 anchor Julie Broughton met one Central Florida man who has made it his mission to make sure students at the Super Star's Academy Learning Center have the reading materials they need. Find out how his commitment to the students led to hundreds of donated books.

After volunteer's call for new books at Parramore learning center, reading options roll in

There's another Central Florida man committed to making sure students have the tools they need to be successful, and that's why he's this week's Getting Results Award Winner. Frank McMillan serves as a chairperson for the Rotary Club of College Park, which has worked to put nearly 10,000 books in the hands of Orlando children in less than six years. News 6 anchor Matt Austin found out why McMillan is so passionate about the cause and how he's inviting others to get involved.

Getting Results award winner distributes 10,000 books to Orlando kids

