News 6 Getting Results: Group helping scammed seniors; teammates supporting fellow player

An Orange County football player is fighting to walk again after an accident left him paralyzed. Seventeen-year-old Bailey Trinder is getting support from not only his Foundation Academy teammates, but from a big celebrity as well. Watch Nadeen Yanes's story to see how Gator great Tim Tebow and the community are rallying around Trinder.

Crash leaves 17-year-old Winter Garden football player paralyzed

Seniors are sadly getting taken advantage of all the time, but what if what happens to them isn't exactly a crime? Where do they go? Erik von Ancken found out they go to Sandy Belinsky, a volunteer for the state-run senior advocacy group Seniors vs. Crime. Catch his story below to see how she gets crime results for seniors every day.

Car dealerships among the worst taking advantage of seniors, advocates say

Traffic troubles have News 6 viewers fired up in the Four Corners area. One viewer wanted traffic safety expert Steve Montiero to see the problem for himself. So this week that viewer rides along with Trooper Steve to find out how to relieve traffic headaches in Champions Gate.

Ride-along with Trooper Steve: Why is traffic in Champions Gate so bad?

Do you have traffic concerns? You can ride shotgun with Trooper Steve to find out what you should do in any and every kind of road situation by clicking here.

Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off Sept. 15 and to celebrate the growing Hispanic population in our community, Carolina Cardona spoke with one entrepreneur to find out how he is getting results in our community. Watch her story below.

Celebrating Central Florida thriving business owners during Hispanic Heritage Month

Don't let the hot temperatures fool you, we are approaching flu season. Last year's flu season was one of the worst on record, especially for children. Because of that, doctors want you think about getting your flu shot now. Click on the link below to see Kirstin O'Connor's story and to find out how you can get a free flu shot.

Number of flu cases in Central Florida doubles, local doctors say

Here's how to get your free yearly flu shot with News 6 and Centra Care

The Tampa Bay Lightning is working to get results in our schools. The team's Bolts Community Hockey Program not only teaches children how to play the game at schools, but also about teamwork. Julie Broughton visited Riverside Elementary where one of the clinics was held. Watch her story below.

Tampa Bay Lightning hosts hockey clinics for local students

This week's Getting Results Award winner is Kaley Square, a community center that provides after-school activities for middle and high school kids. The center put down roots in the Holden Heights neighborhood four years ago. Matt Austin found out the nonprofit's success is being cultivated in a variety of ways.

Community center gets results for Holden Heights neighbors

