News 6 Getting Results: YouTube star inspires students; Trooper Steve talks stress, driving

A camp for those with developmental disabilities is getting some help from the city of Apopka. Quest Camp Thunderbird wants to grow and in order to do so it needs to switch from a septic system to a sewage system. Thanks to the City Council, the camp will get the money needed to make the change. Nadeen Yanes found out the change is not only getting results for the camp but also is helping with the problem of Florida's dirty water. Watch her story below.

Apopka City Council gets results for local disability camp, Florida's dirty water

Titusville police said they found 32 guns and a grenade launcher inside a home at the center of a major drug-dealing operation. Erik von Ancken went to the neighborhood to find out how detectives got crime results for neighbors living along the peaceful street.

Suspected big-time drug dealer held neighbors 'hostage' in their own homes

An 11-year-old boy became a YouTube star thanks to a simple workout video he made with his brother. Now, Demarjay Smith, also known as the Young Jamaican Trainer, is bringing his motivational messages to schools. He was recently invited to speak at two local middle schools for the Young Kings Boys' Conference. Julie Broughton spoke with Smith to find out how he's working to get results.

YouTube star inspires local students to get fit, stay positive

Driving can be stressful with the construction and congestion. In this week's ride-along, News 6 traffic safety expert Steve Montiero offers three key tips for drivers who are stressed out. Check them out by clicking the link below.

Ride-along with Trooper Steve: How to handle stress while driving

Do you have traffic concerns? You can ride shotgun with Trooper Steve to find out what you should do in any and every kind of road situation by clicking here.

Having a sick child in the hospital can be extremely stressful. For a family who was traveling back and forth between Lake Nona and their home in Lakeland, the Ronald McDonald House provided comfort and lodging in a time of need. Now it's getting some help to support more families. Watch Kirstin O'Connor's story to find out how.

Ronald McDonald House expands to help more families

Riley Desin is this week's Getting Results Award winner. The 15-year-old was diagnosed with exostosis, a rare genetic condition that causes irregular and painful bone growth. He said Shriners Hospitals for Children changed his life, and now he's embracing the opportunity to give back. Matt Austin has Desin's story below.

Winter Garden teen named Shriners national ambassador

