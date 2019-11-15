The Weekly Newsletter: Impeachment hearings, 2020 election outlook

Good Sunday morning -

UCF history professor Jim Clark gives political wrap on 'The Weekly'

The public hearings in the Trump impeachment inquiry brought several hours' worth of testimony last week. We're also less than a year away from the 2020 presidential election. News 6 political analyst Jim Clark talked to News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth about what's to come next year.

Police: Man intentionally sets fire to iconic Orlando restaurant

Beefy King has served up sandwiches to customers for 51 years, and last Tuesday, Orlando Police arrested John Huff and charged him with arson. To see how police connected Huff to the crime, click here.

Stepmom arrested after fireworks accident injures child

According to Orange County deputies, Tiffany Harrod was drinking when she lit fireworks in a vehicle with her two stepsons. Officials said the firework caused their mobile home to go up in flames, and one of the boys suffered serious injuries. To see what deputies said happened before the fireworks and flames, click here.

Winter Park church gets 222 noise complaints

Residents who live near Action Church have been voicing their complaints since December 2018, and contend that the music was too loud, especially the bass. To see how all sides were able to work together to get results, click here.

ClickOrlando.com gets a new look

Angel Tree 2019 kicks off

It's the most generous time of year, and once again News 6 is teaming up with the Salvation Army to bring joy to children and seniors in Central Florida. To see how you can help someone in need, click here.