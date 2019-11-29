Good Sunday morning,

In need of a recap of what made headlines last week? Below is a list of stories as well as a recap of this week's interview on "The Weekly."

News 6 partners with The Salvation Army for Angel Tree campaign

It's the most generous time of year, and once again News 6 is partnering with the Salvation Army to get results for thousands of children and seniors in need. Capt. Ken Chapman talked to News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth on "The Weekly" about the magic that goes into making an angel's holiday season be merry and bright.

TSA agents find high capacity magazines in baby toy box

According to a TSA post, officers called a bag check on a toy after undergoing an X-ray screening. When agents opened the box, they found two high-capacity gun magazines. To see why no arrests were made, click here.

Recycling rejection: News 6 tours Orange County recycling center

Couch cushions, suit cases and grease-covered pizza boxes -- they all don't belong in a recycling bin. Orange County officials told News 6, 85% of all recyclables in the unincorporated area are actually sent to the landfill because non-recyclable items contaminate the whole load. To see a list of common items people think are recyclable but aren't, click here.

Man says Apple Watch saved his life

Technology is always a popular gift for the holidays. Not only is the Apple Watch a stylist choice, but it can also provide life-saving results. Jason Saucier told News 6, his Apple Watch alerted him of his irregular heart beat. After going to the emergency room, he found out that he has Atrial Fibrillation.

Happy shopping! Cyber Monday to bring all kinds of online deals

Whether it's for yourself or someone else, Cyber Monday allows us to skip the frantic Black Friday madness and shop from the comfort of our homes or office spaces. To see a list of retailers offering prime shopping deals, click here.