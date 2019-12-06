The Weekly Newsletter: 2020 puts big focus on Florida teachers

Good Sunday morning,

Did you miss last week's big stories? Below is a list of News 6 headlines and web stories as well as a recap of this week's interview on "The Weekly."

Gov. Ron DeSantis: '2020 is the year of the teacher'

In October, Gov. Ron DeSantis rolled out a plan that would boost starting teacher pay to $47,500 in the state, but not everyone is on board. News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth talked to FEA president Fredrick Ingram on 'The Weekly' to explain why he's against the governor's proposal.

George Zimmerman sues Trayvon Martin family, lawyers

He was acquitted of homicide in the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin in 2012, and now George Zimmerman has filed a lawsuit in Polk County against the Martin family, prosecutors and others for $100 million. To see what Zimmerman's trial lawyer had to say about the move, click here.

Roof collapses on historic Orlando church

Pastor Dana Jackson said the collapse happened one day after the Orlando Historic Preservation Board voted to move forward with a proposal to designate the church as a landmark.

Disney park-goers march to the newly-opened Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

It's the ride many Star Wars fans are looking for. The highly-anticipated attraction opened last week, with a welcome ceremony Wednesday night. To see what this ride brings to Disney World that no other attraction has brought before, click here.

Cheers! It's coquito season

Eggnog, cookies, fruitcake and fudge are familiar treats during the holiday season. In Puertorican culture, coquito is the holiday drink of choice. To see the history and how it's made, click here.