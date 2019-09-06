Big stories newsletter: Hurricane Dorian, help to the Bahamas

Good Sunday morning,

Hurricane Dorian batters Bahamas; Floridians breathe sigh of relief

While much of the Carolinas are dealing with flooding and damage left behind by Hurricane Dorian, the Bahamas got the brunt of the Category 5 storm. With the storm pretty much sparing the Sunshine State, Floridians are now getting results for the Bahamas.

Marion County's sheriff calls residents 'whiners' after initial plan to close schools for a week

In a video posted on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page late Tuesday night, Sheriff Billy Woods told viewers he would close every school in eastern Marion County to protect citizens from Hurricane Dorian. In order to do so, he would close every school if it meant making some a shelter. Hours after the message was posted, the district announced they would open schools Thursday and Friday. To see the video, click here.

Sea turtle eggs, hatchlings found burned

A Satellite Beach woman told News 6, she made the sad discovery during her walk on the beach. An FWC spokesman said the investigation is active and is seeking tips.

'80s era brings frights to Halloween Horror Nights

Something strange is in the neighborhood, and we're not just talking about the Upside Down. News 6 got a sneak peek at 10 new haunted houses and mazes that make up the 29th edition or Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights.

