The big stories newsletter: Preparations underway as Dorian approaches Florida

Central Florida braces for Hurricane Dorian

Since early last week, Dorian gained strength from a tropical storm and into a hurricane. It continues to move towards Florida at a very slow paste. The News 6 weather team continues to monitor Dorian's track and status. For the latest update on the track, click here.

SNL comedian's rant goes viral at UCF

University of Central Florida students began the school year last Monday, and as part of a welcome back event, SNL star Pete Davidson was the headline act in a free comedy show. Things took an awkward turn when the comedian blasted the crowd for cellphone use. To see clips of the rant, click here.

Greyhound race track in the process of being sold

In the 2018 election, Florida voters approved a constitutional amendment to end greyhound racing statewide in a little over a year from now. News 6 has learned the Sanford Orlando Kennel Club is now in the process of being sold. Click here to see what may soon be replacing the track.

Galaxy's Edge opens at Disney's Hollywood Studios

In April 2016, Disney started building a galactic empire at Disney World. Over three years later, "Star Wars:" Galaxy's Edge opened to the general public at Disney's Hollywood Studios. For apark and picture-taking guide, click here.

A treat for teachers at SeaWorld

As Florida teachers get into a rhythm this school year, SeaWorld Orlando is giving them good news. The theme park announced that Florida teachers can get free unlimited entry for a year. Click here to see who all applies and how to sign up.

