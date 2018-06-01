The Weekly Newsletter: Orlando's police chief discusses future job prospect

Did you miss your favorite newscast on News 6 or miss what made headlines?

Here are some stories that made headlines.

"The Weekly" talks with Orlando police chief John Mina

Not only has Chief Mina had a busy career leading the city's police department, he wrapped up a busy month of May. Mina discussed the tragedies and challenges over the past couple of years, as well as his campaign for Orange County Sheriff.

Man wearing clown mask shot dead after attacking Little Ceasar's worker

Holly Hill Police say the employee hit Jesse Coggins with a wooden post and attempted to stab him with scissors.

Brother of Orlando police chief arrested

Edward Mina, 52, was arrested Tuesday by Orange County deputies, and charged sexual battery of a child under 12. According to the report, Mina told the victim to keep quiet.

News 6 gets results for man wrongfully arrested

Prosecutors admitted an Uber driver's arrest was a case of mistaken identity. Days after coming home, Jose Batista is back on the job.

Domestic violence victim shares rescue story

The 28-year-old woman was seen in surveillance video inside the DeLand Animal Hospital, handing the receptionist a note. Volusia County deputies say Jeremy Floyd had been holding the victim against her will for days.

News 6 tests out Starflyer attraction

The world's tallest spinning ride will take riders on a 60 mph whirl at 450 feet. To see how other tall Central Florida attractions compare, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.