The Weekly Newsletter: Orlando mayoral candidate Aretha Simons says city needs a new leader

Good Sunday morning,

Need a recap of the big stories from last week? You're in luck.

Below is a list of headlines that appeared in newscasts and on ClickOrlando.com. There's also a recap of this week's interview on "The Weekly".

Early voting begins Monday in race for Orlando Mayor

Incumbent Mayor Buddy Dyer was elected 16 years ago, and no candidate has come close to winning the race since then. U.S. Navy veteran and businesswoman Aretha Simons talked with News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth about her plan for the city, if she wins on Nov. 5.

Markeith Loyd avoids death penalty

Days after a jury found Markeith Loyd guilty of fatally shooting his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon and her unborn child, they recommended he be sentenced to life in prison. Loyd is also accused of murdering Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton and will go on trial in that case next year.

Children, hundreds of animals removed from 'deplorable' home

When Edgewater police were called to an Edgewater home for a well-being check, they discovered three children and 245 animals living there. For information on how to help the animals, click here.

Photos show stolen Disney costumes being modeled

Former Disney employee Patrick Spikes was arrested in May on allegations of stealing and selling $7,000 worth of costumes from the Haunted Mansion. To see photos of the costumes and Spikes' conversation with Orange County deputies, click here.

Where scanning is a pleasure: Publix tests new self-checkouts

For many Publix shoppers, the checkout conversation they have with the cashier and bagger is part of the shopping experience, but at one location in Central Florida, shoppers can skip the regular line and go to the self-checkout.

