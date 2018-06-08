The Weekly Newsletter: Tallahassee mayor talks run for Florida governor

Did you miss your favorite News 6 newscast or miss what made headlines on ClickOrlando.com?

Here's a list of the big stories.

"The Weekly" talks with Democratic candidate for governor, Andrew Gillum

Andrew Gillum talks about his plans for economic growth for Florida and why his experience as Tallahassee's mayor makes him most qualified for the job.

Could a second trial be in store for Casey Anthony?

The former Orange County meter reader, who found the body of 2-year-old Caylee Anthony in 2008, is suing the toddler's mother. For details on the lawsuit, click here.

Gator lurks near Ocoee boy

The 6-year-old's mother noticed the unexpected visitor; when he was outside playing in the backyard.

Caught on camera: Alligator whacks, knocks out trapper

The 8-foot reptile is no longer roaming an Ocoee neighborhood, but it didn't leave without a struggle. To see the video of the head-butt, click here.

Doctor demonstrates hot car dangers

Weeks before the official start of summer, Central Florida has already felt summer-like temps. Dr. Steve Swearingen put himself in a hot car to show just how quickly they can turn into "deathtraps". For a breakdown on how hot cars can get, click here.

