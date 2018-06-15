The Weekly Newsletter: Special election preview for Orange County mayor

Did you miss your favorite newscast or miss what made headlines on ClickOrlando.com?

Here's a recap of the big stories:

"The Weekly" discusses Orange County sheriff with candidates

All four candidates have between Monday and Friday to qualify for the special election. To see what their visions are for Orange County, click here.

Four children killed, Orlando police officer in critical condition after standoff

Orlando police say Officer Kevin Valencia was shot while responding to a domestic dispute Sunday night. During the standoff, police say the gunman killed four children, before taking his own life. Donations have been pouring in for both Valencia and the children, since the tragedy.

Roller coaster derails in Daytona Beach

Six people were hurt after the SandBlaster scare. According to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the ride was inspected just hours before the derailment.

News 6 reporter recalls night of Pulse shooting

In the early hours of June 12, 2016, Erik Sandoval got the urgent call to head to the Pulse nightclub, for a shooting. What he imagined would be a domestic situation, turned out to be a tragedy that would rock Orlando.

Gator-delayed plane at Orlando International Airport

Planes can be delayed due to weather or traffic on the runways, but at OIA, a Spirit flight had to wait for a reptile to get off the runway.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.