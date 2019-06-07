The Weekly Newsletter: A high school baseball coach's comeback story

Good morning,

Head baseball coach of Seminole High School talks historic and meaningful season

Kenne Brown led the team to its first state championship in nearly three decades. It's been a long journey for the first-year coach, who's faced some recent obstacles -- including a throat cancer battle. But his love of the game kept him going. The coach shared his inspirational story on "The Weekly." He also talked to News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth about the team's success on and off the field.

Bothered by the birds

It's impossible to enter the gated Tudor Grove at Timber Springs subdivision in East Orange County - without spotting hundreds of black vultures. Not only are they a nuisance, but they're causing significant damage to one couple's home. To see what's causing so many vultures to set up roost, click here.

Volcano Bay workers hospitalized over electric shocks

The water park closed early Sunday after guests and workers said they felt like they were electrically shocked while walking around. To read what Universal Orlando said about the incident, click here.

News 6 receptionist celebrates final round of chemo

She has greeted guests at the News 6 front desk for over 25 years. The week before Christmas, receptionist Karen Gehl was diagnosed with breast cancer. Even though the battle isn't quite over, Gehl is sharing her story in hopes of inspiring other patients, who might be in the middle of a cancer fight.

A strong Central Florida showing at the FIFA Women's World Cup

The Orlando Pride has three players on the United States roster, but it's not just the pros who are representing Central Florida. Four University of Central Florida soccer players are representing their home countries. Head coach Tiffany Roberts Sahaydak was a guest on News 6 at Nine. Not only does the coach have a lot to be proud of, she also knows what it takes to compete on soccer's biggest international stage.

