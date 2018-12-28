The Weekly Newsletter: A year in review

Good morning,

"The Weekly" looks back on the big stories of 2018

A February launch of a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket sparked new excitement on the Space Coast. There was also a high-profile trial of the Pulse gunman's widow. News 6 anchors Justin Warmoth and Ginger Gadsden talked about the big stories that impacted Central Florida in 2018.

Boy finds venomous snake on pool deck

While doing some post-Christmas cleanup, Wendy Villa Gomez says her 3-year-old son came across a cottonmouth water moccasin. The family then called snake expert Bob Cross to remove the unwanted reptile.

Orlando assistant principal talks to News 6 about passion for mentorship

As an alum of Oak Ridge High School, Orlando Norwood wanted to provide dozens of students with a positive platform. He started the No Excuses Mentoring Program in 2016. Norwood spoke about the program's success in helping students graduate and succeed beyond school, on News 6 at Nine.

UCF Knights touch down in Arizona; ready to play on New Year's Day

The undefeated Knights will charge the Fiesta Bowl field on Jan. 1. The team hasn't lost a game since 2016. News 6 was at Spectrum Stadium on Thursday, for the exciting sendoff.

The story of Sniffles, the dog with no nose

Sniffles lost his nose during in a dogfight, while on the streets of Puerto Rico. Rescue efforts brought the former stray to Central Florida, but now - a Florida rescue group wants to place him in a loving home.

New New Year's traditions to ring in the New Year

Pork and cabbage, black-eyed peas and cornbread, are familiar food traditions in the United States, but what about traditions from other countries? News 6 reporter Carolina Cardona has some traditions you may have never heard of, and may want to consider when you ring in the new year.

