The Weekly Newsletter: Jeff Greene's gubernatorial run, other big stories

Good Sunday morning,

The month of July is wrapping up. Did you miss what made headlines last week?

Here's a list of just some of the big stories that got a lot of clicks.

'The Weekly' talks with billionaire Jeff Greene on Florida governor's race

The Florida primaries are right around the corner. Jeff Greene joined "The Weekly" panel to talk about his gubernatorial run and how his business background makes him fit for the job.

Orlando city leaders pass 'Fair Treatment Of All' Act

Orlando is now one of the first cities in the Southeast to pass an ordinance that formally bans police from asking people about their immigration status. Supporters say the move helps victims and witnesses to crimes, feel more comfortable about coming forward.

Flight interruption: Allegiant plane makes emergency landing due to bird strike

Allegiant Flight 1592 was traveling from Punta Gorda to Milwaukee Wednesday, when it had to be diverted to the Orlando Sanford International Airport.

Straw wars: Disney World plans to cut down on plastic

The mouse has become the latest in a growing list of companies to ban plastic straws. To see when Disney's ban will take effect, click here.

News 6 ladies of nine get magical Disney makeovers

Minnie, Cinderella, Tinkerbell and even a Beast look for the guys. There's now a Bibbidi Boppidi Boutique-like experience for adult Disney World guests.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.