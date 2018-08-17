The Weekly Newsletter: AG candidate Frank White talks heated election

Hello,

Did you miss a News 6 newscast or need a refresher of the big stories on ClickOrlando.com?

Here is a list of what made headlines:

AG candidate Frank White talks election on The Weekly

One of the biggest races in Florida is for attorney general. GOP state Rep. Frank White is facing off against former Hillsborough County Judge Ashley Moody and has the backing of term-limited Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The words 'In God We Trust' will be seen at all Florida schools

The new law went into effect July 1. Lake County, along with many other counties, will display the seal in the lobbies.

Student was 15 cents short, so she was denied lunch on first day of school

Kimberly Aiken said she signed up for the free and reduced-cost lunch program at University High School, but it was not in effect. She believes the 15-cent deficit in her account carried over from last year.

New series backed by OWN underway in Orlando

It's a big deal, when Oprah Winfrey's name is involved. "David Makes Man" is filming scenes at a 1950s-style apartment - on Doctor Phillips High School property. Students will be also be given the change to take part in production of the series, which is slated to come out in 2019.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.