'The Weekly' newsletter: AG Candidate talks big issues affecting Florida, other big stories

Good morning,

Did you miss what made headlines in your favorites newscasts or what was trending on ClickOrlando.com?

Here is a short list of big stories:

Race for Florida attorney general: Democrat Sean Shaw talks bid on 'The Weekly'

Shaw talked with News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth about why he's fit to take on a job that requires important decision-making on issues effecting Florida.

News 6 reports on Hurricane Michael recovery in Florida Panhandle

Parts of the Panhandle are still reeling after the storm slammed the coast earlier this month. News 6 reporter Nadeen Yanes spoke with officials and several members of communities about the long road of recovery, including school leaders, who say they're hopeful to start school in less than two weeks.

Red tide creeps into Brevard County

Tests confirm that algae bloom has moved into Brevard County, effecting beaches and marine life. To see how red tide can effect your health, click here.

Sky 6 assists in rescue following plane crash in Daytona Beach Shores

Video from Sky 6 showed lifeguards pulling one person to safety. in a live interview during News 6 at Nine, the Sky 6 crew said they were headed to a different assignment, when they spotted the plane in the water and alerted Air Traffic Control. To see the video and watch their live interview, click here.

Woman, beloved service dog inspire thousands on Instagram

Greeting guests at Walt Disney World is a top job for cast members. For Rachel Denton and Mozart, they're also spreading smiles on social media and have gained a following.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.