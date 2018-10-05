The Weekly newsletter: Anna Eskamani talks race for House District 47

Hello,

Did you miss your favorite News 6 newscast or didn't catch what made headlines on ClickOrlando.com?

If so, here is a recap of last week's big stories.

Florida House candidate Anna Eskamani talks first-time run for District 47 race

Eskamani is facing Republican Stockton Reeves in the hotly-contested race. The Orlando-native talked to News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth about why she thinks voters should choose her in next month's election.

Amendment 4 gets a star power boost from John Legend

The EGOT winner visited Orlando on Wednesday. To hear why he thinks voting rights should be restored for certain felons, click here.

Unlicensed roofer accused of ripping off customers

According to News 6 investigator Mike DeForest, Alex Ferguson is always changing the name of his business, and has been the subject of several complaints filed with Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

11-year-old accused of stealing Deltona family's dog

Danielle Kruid says she spotted the girl on surveillance video, and there was no doubt that she wanted the dog. To see who helped get results and bring Reba home, click here.

Unwelcome guests: Rattlesnakes popping up in Seminole County homes

Wildlife expert Bob Cross says made a lot of catches recently, within a short span of time. To read why he said the venomous snakes are slithering indoors, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.