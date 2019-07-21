The Weekly Newsletter: Apollo 11 moon landing celebrates historic anniversary

Good morning.

Did you miss your favorite News 6 newscast or didn't get a chance to look over the headlines on ClickOrlando.com from this past week? Below is a list of big stories as well as a brief summary of this week's interview on "The Weekly."

Apollo 11: Then, Now and Future

Last week marked 50 years since the Apollo 11 mission. To honor the historic journey to the moon, News 6 devoted an entire day to space. News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth covered the past, present and future of space travel. Click here to rewatch The Weekly on Clickorlando.com.

Celebrities are turning themselves into grandmas and grandpas with new FaceApp

A new app has people rushing to see what they will look like in the next 50 years. While many people are having a good time playing with the FaceApp, some people on social media are warning the public about the potential privacy risks of using the app. Read more about this popular craze by clicking here.

Deployed soldiers, newlyweds, new parents share moon landing memories

The moment Neil Armstrong stepped onto the moon July 20, 1969, is frozen in time for the millions of people around the world who watched the moon landing or listened on the radio. Ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, News 6 and ClickOrlando.com put out a call asking for its viewers to share their favorite memories of that day. To hear some of the memories shared with News 6 click here.

Millions are planning to 'storm' Area 51 in September -- or so they say

If you haven't already heard, people are apparently planning on going to an event made on Facebook titled: Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us. More than 1.5 million people have marked themselves as going, and an additional 1.1 million have said they are interested. While the event has some laughing, the Air Force doesn't think the event is funny -- and is now warning people not to "storm" Area 51. To read more about this growing event, click here.

