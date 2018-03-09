'The Weekly' Newsletter: School safety and the latest stories

Did you miss your favorite News 6 newscast, or need a recap of big stories on ClickOrlando.com?

Here's a list of stories that made headlines:

News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth talks school safety

Florida lawmakers passed a bill that would allow some staff members to carry guns. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood and four local mothers shared their thoughts on school safety improvements on "The Weekly."

Jury delivers guilty verdict in case of Windermere rapist

A jury delivered a guilty verdict Tuesday in the case of a Windermere man who videotaped as he raped two unconscious women. Sentencing is scheduled for May 4.

Jury selection in Noor Salman trial

As of mid-day Friday, 49 potential jurors were selected. U.S. District Judge Paul Byron said he wants 56 in the pool, and expects the final jury to be selected Monday, then opening statements Wednesday. Check back on ClickOrlando.com/NoorSalmanTrial for the latest on the trial.

Former Deputy of The Year arrested in Brevard County

A Brevard County deputy and his girlfriend face charges of child neglect after authorities said they found them and their 2-year-old child living in "deplorable" living conditions.

Customer flings hot pizza box at manager

The owner of a Deltona pizza shop says a 63-year-old customer threw a pizza at her, because she was angry over the toppings. To watch the video, click here.

