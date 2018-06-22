The Weekly Newsletter: Attorney Matt Morgan discusses possible Daytona Beach roller coaster lawsuit

Did you miss your favorite newscast or miss what made headlines on ClickOrlando.com?

"The Weekly" talks with Attorney Matt Morgan

Questions are lingering following the derailment of the Sand Blaster roller coaster in Daytona Beach. Attorney Matt Morgan of the law firm Morgan and Morgan spoke on where their investigation stands. Morgan also spoke about challenges surrounding the ban on smokable marijuana in Florida.

Semitruck part flies through windshield on Turnpike, kills FedEx driver

Charles Sexton was driving behind a flatbed semitrailer that was hauling sod, when the brake drum separated from the semi and went through Sexton's windshield, fatally striking him.

Police: Thieves targeting gas tanks for fuel

Police say Daytona Beach Shores thieves drilled a hole into one man's gas tank, in an attempt to steal gasoline. Other agencies in Volusia County said they've seen the similar cases this month.

Homeowner, HOA battle over rainbow flag display

Fernando Moran lives in the Beacon Landing subdivision near the Orlando International Airport. The flag was put up to honor the Pulse victims - throughout the month of June, but his homeowners association told him it had to come down.

Officers buy car seat for family in need

What started as a traffic stop - ended with two Longwood officers' purchase of a car seat. Officer Steven Bryant said the child they were helping even had time to pose for a photo.

