The Weekly Newsletter: Bowl season means bank for Orlando

Hello,

Did you miss your favorite News 6 newscast or need a list of some of the big stories on ClickOrlando.com from this past week?

Here are some that made headlines, including a recap of this week's interview on "The Weekly."

Orlando, the perfect host for college bowl season games

The City Beautiful draws millions of tourists during the holidays, and many of them are football fans. News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth spoke to Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan about this year's bowl games, the economic impact and what's happening next year at Camping World Stadium.

GoFundMe campaign set up for 15-year-old student fatally shot walking to school

Deputies are seeking help from the community in their search for the shooter behind Alejandro Vargas Martinez's death. The family has set up an online fundraiser to cover funeral expenses.

Severe December storm sweeps through Florida

Many communities in Central Florida were cleaning up after Thursday's storms, which caused torn roofs and flooding. For a look at photos, click here.

Trappers wrangle, catch massive Florida alligator

Sure, alligators are often seen in Florida, but most of them are not 12 feet long and do not weigh 500 pounds. For photos and to read how the reptile was captured, click here.

Santa and his elves drop in on hospital patients

It may have been a normal cleaning routine for some window washers at Nemours Children's Hospital, but for some patients it was a welcomed sighting.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.