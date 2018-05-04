'The Weekly' Newsletter: Rob Panepinto, Congressman Darren Soto talk political races

Good morning,

'The Weekly' spotlights big races in Central Florida

Last week, News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth talked with Orange County Sheriff and Commissioner Pete Clarke, two candidates running for Orange County mayor. This week, newcomer and businessman -Rob Panepinto- spoke about his campaign. Warmoth also spoke with U.S. Rep. Darren Soto - about the heated race for Florida's 9th Congressional District.

Newly-built wall sparks fury by Winter Park homeowner

A woman says her neighbor's new wall made things too tight for her carport. To see how News 6 got results, click here.

A special delivery to heaven

A team effort helped get results for 4-year-old Bella, who wanted to make sure her mother got a cake on her birthday.

Transporting a jet plane to Central Florida

A plane - that can't fly - is part of a unique program at Eau Gallie High School in Melbourne. The problem? It's sitting in Sarasota. Now the students need $16,000- to cover the move.

Aggressive alligator roams The Villages

The alligator was safely wrangled, but not before it was caught on video.

