'The Weekly' Newsletter: Rob Panepinto, Congressman Darren Soto talk political races

Good morning,
Did you miss your favorite newscast on News 6 or miss what made headlines?
Here's a list of the big stories:
'The Weekly' spotlights big races in Central Florida
Last week, News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth talked with Orange County Sheriff and Commissioner Pete Clarke, two candidates running for Orange County mayor. This week, newcomer and businessman -Rob Panepinto- spoke about his campaign. Warmoth also spoke with U.S. Rep. Darren Soto - about the heated race for Florida's 9th Congressional District.
Newly-built wall sparks fury by Winter Park homeowner
A woman says her neighbor's new wall made things too tight for her carport. To see how News 6 got results, click here.
A special delivery to heaven
A team effort helped get results for 4-year-old Bella, who wanted to make sure her mother got a cake on her birthday.
Transporting a jet plane to Central Florida
A plane - that can't fly - is part of a unique program at Eau Gallie High School in Melbourne. The problem? It's sitting in Sarasota. Now the students need $16,000- to cover the move.
Aggressive alligator roams The Villages
The alligator was safely wrangled, but not before it was caught on video.
Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.